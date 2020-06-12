BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of ExlService worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in ExlService by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 38,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 188.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,570 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.17. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $79.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered ExlService to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

