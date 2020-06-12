BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,609 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.16% of Glu Mobile worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 127,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $554,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,845 shares of company stock worth $5,333,813. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

GLUU opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.02.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

