BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 304.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

