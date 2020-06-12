BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $102,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $9.18 on Friday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point cut their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub restated a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.