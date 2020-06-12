BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.71 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

