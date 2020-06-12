BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $151.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

