BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.79 Million Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 693.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,369,140.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,238.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,700. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

