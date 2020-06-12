BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.84 Million Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,953 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 42,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Yelp worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $95,988,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,788 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,892,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 153,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,341 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,896,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

NYSE YELP opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $42,018.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

