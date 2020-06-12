BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 227.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,180,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,416,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,756,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after purchasing an additional 130,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,644,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,595,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,478,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,647,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 487,340 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

