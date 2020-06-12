BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 114.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $454,700.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.56, for a total value of $15,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,763,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $24,320,173. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.02. Qualys Inc has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $119.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

