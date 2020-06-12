BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 265,189 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 1,318.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 527,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 435,151 shares during the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

TV stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.12. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

