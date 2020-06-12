BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 3,005 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Barnes Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE B opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.