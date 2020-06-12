BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 52,968 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 367.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 52,968 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after buying an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,579,000 after buying an additional 279,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after buying an additional 450,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

FANG opened at $44.36 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.