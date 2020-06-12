BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 99,852 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 301.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,852 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,828,720,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,609,000 after purchasing an additional 244,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 12,315.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,865,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,113,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Dixon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,056 shares of company stock valued at $292,030. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CXP stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.17. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

