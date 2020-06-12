BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 544,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

