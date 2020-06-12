BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 685.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,891 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,880 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hanger were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,844 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Hanger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 73,275 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hanger by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,665 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hanger by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,935 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. Hanger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $233.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.31 million.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

