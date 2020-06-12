BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 2,262.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.34% of Imax worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Imax during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Imax during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Imax by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imax alerts:

IMAX opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. Imax Corp has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $788.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Imax’s revenue was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMAX. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.