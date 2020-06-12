BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $356,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,223. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

NYSE:DECK opened at $198.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.81 and a 200-day moving average of $163.36. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.