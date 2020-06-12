BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 269.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,500 shares of company stock worth $953,780. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.94 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

