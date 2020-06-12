BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 111,118 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,118 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.49% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 44.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 185.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 81,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5,398.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,374,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 113.85% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $796.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBI shares. National Securities lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

