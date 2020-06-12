BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 13,905 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $57.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $60.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.