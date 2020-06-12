BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 23,899 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of RPM opened at $79.22 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

