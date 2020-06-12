BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADSW opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -390.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.30. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

