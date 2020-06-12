Bokf Na Decreases Stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,676 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $95,550.00.

NYSE:KYN opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

KYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. upgraded Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

