Bokf Na Has $53,000 Holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 36.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ING. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ING Groep by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ING Groep by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

