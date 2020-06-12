Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,356,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 116,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 600,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Cofelice bought 17,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,488.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 884,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,210.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Atlantic Power Corp has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

AT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.40 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

