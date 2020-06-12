Brandy Burkhalter Sells 8,000 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.71. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.