Brokerages Anticipate State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will post $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 600,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.