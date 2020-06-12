Brokerages Expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will report sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.65 billion and the lowest is $6.21 billion. TJX Companies reported sales of $9.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $34.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.07 billion to $35.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.64 billion to $44.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

TJX opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $789,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after buying an additional 10,239,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 6,774,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 82.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after buying an additional 4,800,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

