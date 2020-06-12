Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carter Bank and Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 10,987.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,141,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 111,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

CARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

