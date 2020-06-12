Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 28,000 Shares

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,753,680 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $4,384,200.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 4,280 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $9,244.80.

On Friday, March 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 36,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 49,303 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $115,862.05.

On Monday, March 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,374 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,462.48.

On Thursday, March 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,567 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,074.20.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,951,219 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $3,999,998.95.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.88. Cerecor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerecor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cerecor by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

