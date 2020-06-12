Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Insider Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) insider James Archie Harrell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,045. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. Cerecor Inc has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $162.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerecor Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERC shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cerecor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cerecor by 23.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

