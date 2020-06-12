Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.68

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 2238589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cerus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 90.97% and a negative return on equity of 93.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,231 shares of company stock valued at $984,952. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $1,708,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $59,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $105,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

