Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post sales of $636.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $609.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $654.09 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $657.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $162.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

CRL stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.58. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $189.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total value of $163,169.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

