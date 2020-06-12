ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.99

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 19885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 40,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,472.02. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,913 shares of company stock worth $11,218,392 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

