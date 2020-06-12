Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

CHMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald M. Bentley acquired 7,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Tomson acquired 2,000 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,994.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,796 shares of company stock worth $537,083. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chemung Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Chemung Financial by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

CHMG opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.24). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.