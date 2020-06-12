Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,437 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 101.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMS shares. TheStreet raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

