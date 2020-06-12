Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,759 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $831,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of FIX opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.