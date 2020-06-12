Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 844.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIGR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of EIGR opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

