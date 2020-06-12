Citigroup Inc. Has $423,000 Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

