Citigroup Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Warrior Met Coal worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $855.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

