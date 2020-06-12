Citigroup Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 224.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,743 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Talos Energy worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $259,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 199.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.