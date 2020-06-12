Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 833,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 280,640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 150,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $432,000.

SPLG opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

