Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,125 Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Livongo Health by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Livongo Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Livongo Health by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

In other news, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $182,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,355.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $672,630.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,735.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,635 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.