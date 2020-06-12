Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,006 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,963 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

