Citigroup Inc. Sells 50,161 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,161 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Xperi worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Xperi by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Xperi by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xperi by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of XPER opened at $12.11 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $611.73 million, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

