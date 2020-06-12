Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 287.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 172,816 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.52. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28). The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 271.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

