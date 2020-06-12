Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $9,823,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $6,923,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $5,969,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,850,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 179,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

