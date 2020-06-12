Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will announce $282.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Coherent reported sales of $339.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coherent from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

COHR stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 342.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

