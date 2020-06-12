Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NXTG opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $57.81.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.